Fire and rescue

SEPT. 29 to SEPT. 30

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Sept. 29

4:03 to 4:23 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.

Sept. 30

4:51 a.m., 4th St. NW/W. Booth St..

Vehicle Fire

Sept. 29

3:57 to 4:43 310 26th St. SE.

First Responder-Paris

Sept. 29

8:53 to 9:18 a.m., 341 12th St. NE.

3:10 to 3:34 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.

8:16 to 8:57 p.m., 120 22nd St. Se.

First Responder-Rural

Sept. 29

8:58 to 9:15 a.m., 9900FR 905.

Public Service

Sept. 29

10:05 to 10:18 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.

