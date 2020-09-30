SEPT. 29 to SEPT. 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 29
4:03 to 4:23 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
Sept. 30
4:51 a.m., 4th St. NW/W. Booth St..
Vehicle Fire
Sept. 29
3:57 to 4:43 310 26th St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 29
8:53 to 9:18 a.m., 341 12th St. NE.
3:10 to 3:34 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
8:16 to 8:57 p.m., 120 22nd St. Se.
First Responder-Rural
Sept. 29
8:58 to 9:15 a.m., 9900FR 905.
Public Service
Sept. 29
10:05 to 10:18 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
