BONHAM — Developers in Fannin County will need to file a permit application with the county’s floodplain administration following Tuesday’s Commissioners’ Court action. The permit fee will cost $30. The ordinance passed in a 3-2 vote.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore opened discussion by explaining the difference between a development permit and a building permit.
“This is a development permit. What this is designed to do … it causes anyone, anywhere in the county that wants to come and build a house, any kind of development, you need to go see Di (Hopkins) first. And what it’s gonna do, that’ll prevent you from building in a floodplain. But she makes you aware of all the things that you have to do at that point in time,” Moore said.
The proposed permit proved controversial, however, as other commissioners argued existing developmental services were sufficient. Among the discussion was a question of how county citizens would be made aware of the new ordinance. One meeting attendee said existing guidelines giving the city jurisdiction over building within one mile of the city limits are already ignored. He questioned the feasibility of the permit process.
“And this is just the next step. We’re not like our counties to our south that request a building permit and the size and such. But this here is just the first step to try to keep people out of trouble. That’s it. Trying to keep people from doing the wrong thing so when they come back and you say, ‘you built in a floodplain. You shouldn’t have done that. That goes against the county’s ordinance about building in floodplains,’” Moore said.
Without a way to communicate the change to the citizens of Fannin County, the ordinance would be an empty statement and impossible to enforce, one commissioner said. Moore pressed the importance of getting notice in area newspapers as fast as possible.
Floodplain regulations also require that if any correction or renovations are made on a house, the house must be brought into compliance with all existing regulations. Even if the property has already been owned and approved, builders would still need to go to the county for approval.
“The development permit doesn’t tell you what you can build. It tells you basically where you can build. It would cover new structures, remodels, developments, cellphone towers, that kind of thing. It wouldn’t be a building permit. We can’t tell you, you have to build a mansion. We can’t tell you that you can’t have a manufactured home, but we don’t want a manufactured home placed in a floodplain unless you have the required engineering to keep you safe,” said Di Hopkins, the Fannin County floodplain administrator.
Others said the permit would only discourage development, and one commissioner asked why the floodplain map had not been promoted to those seeking to build in Fannin County.
“Why are we not promoting this where people who are potentially buying property in Fannin County, can go to this before they purchase it, because with this permit, if I just bought this property, and I’m going to build a house on it, and then you come out and told me it’s all under a floodplain, it’s going to cost me another $20,000 to raise it up above base flood elevation, but I have to go get an engineer to find the base flood elevation, which is $30,000 or more, then I’m not going to develop here. So why are we not promoting this map?” Commissioner A.J. Self asked.
Hopkins said efforts had been made to promote the map in the past, and they had not worked.
“If this (the floodplains map) ain’t being promoted, nobody’s going to know to go get a permit if they don’t know to go to the website, and they’re gonna build their house in the floodplain anyway,” Self said.
“I’m really hoping that with this development permit, that instead of having to install these things when we find out they go for septic, I don’t want to enforce, I want to be able to help people. But I don’t want to enforce it, I want them to know beforehand. There should be less involvement and less money from Fannin County. This should help people save their money and help them know where they can and where they can’t build so that they don’t have to pay $20,000 for engineering,” Hopkins said.
Commissioners still said there would be low compliance with a permit that requires people to pay to be told they can or can not build in a location, in addition to standard property taxes. Moore added the current policy already banned building in a floodplain without the proper engineering.
“We can require a development permit and everybody has to comply,” Moore said. “It’s a service. It’s a service to the people, making sure you start off right. And down the road we won’t have further problems.”
With the narrow passage of the ordinance, all new buildings must receive a permit effective immediately.
