The chapel at Our Lady of Victory Chapel has re-opened to the public for personal prayer.
The chapel is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Throughout these hours at least one member of the parish family will pray every hour.
“We do ask those coming to social distance and wear a mask, and we provide disinfecting wipes to clean the area where you will pray,” said Pat Cochran, spokesperson for the church. “Of course, we ask that anyone exposed to Covid or with symptoms refrain from visiting the Chapel.”
The chapel is an intimate setting with stained glass windows, six wooden pews, candles flickering and a beautiful altar. Some people pray silently, others sit quietly and read Holy Scripture, and many come to simply listen in God’s presence.
“As Christians, the presence of Jesus Christ in our midst is a special focus of this extended prayer vigil,” said Cochran. “We hold to a literal interpretation when Jesus says, ‘This is my body.’ We experience Jesus’ presence not just when we receive Communion but also through His abiding presence in the Blessed Sacrament. All are invited t come and pray. Visitors can stop by for 5 minutes, 15 minutes or as long as their schedule permits.”
For more information, please contact the church office at 903-784-1000 or email olv@olvparis.org.
