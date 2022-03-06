North Lamar ISD trustees approved a sports flooring company to repair damage to gymnasium floors at both the high school and junior high, authorized heat/air system replacement at Parker Elementary, increased substitute cafeteria worker pay and participated in a two-hour teaming of eight training at a meeting last week.
In a cost-saving measure, trustees removed both the flooring repair and heat/air system replacement from the oversight of HWH Construction related to the $51.5 million bond program approved in 2020. The board then approved a $436,600 contract with Z Flooring Co. of Lake Dallas for gymnasium repairs and approved HWH Construction for the work at Parker.
In an effort to keep and attract cafeteria workers, the board increased substitute pay from $8 to $9 an hour and approved a $2,000 bonus for full-time employees who remain with the district for the remainder of the year, something similar to increases that bus drivers received a year ago.
Unlike many other food service programs, Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson said the district’s program consistently operates in the black.
“As of last year, they had $180,000 in their fund balance because of her due diligence and keeping to the budget,” Watson said as he recognized food service director Diana McGregor. “This is something we would not bring to you at this time of year, but she’s really struggling to keep a full staff in the cafeterias.”
In open session, trustees then participated in a two-hour team-of-eight training session led by district attorney Rick Lambert of Powell Law Group’s Dallas office. He covered a wide range of topics from open meeting responsibilities, to trustee roles and responsibilities and to board ethics, policies and procedures.
