Lamar County residents have begun receiving property valuations for 2022 from the Appraisal Board, and many have seen marked raises of more than 100% in five-year increments. The increases seem outrageous to some residents, but they still barely keep pace with towering market prices.
Over the past five years, one property went up 159% with no alterations. Another increased 107% in five years, Lamar County resident Jeff Morrison said.
“You know, it’s just kind of hard to figure out how the price of it has doubled in five years,” Morrison said.
Despite high prices across the county, Morrison did not think he could sell the land for what it was valued at by the appraisal district. The land is in poor condition and floods every time it rains, which was not reflected in his valuation, he said.
“I can understand if it was some property where they were developing houses and building houses or they’re on the loop or something where buildings are being built. But whenever it comes over about a two inch rain, more than half of mine is cut off and inaccessible because it’s flooding. There’s a big, 20 foot creek that runs across it that you can’t cross. For them to say it’s doubled in value, it’s just kind of like painting everything with one big brush instead of evaluating property by property,” Morrison said.
“We’re being punished in the interior of Paris in the school district. We can’t raise those values up. They can’t afford to buy it or they can’t afford to rent it. So we’re going to end up displacing a lot of people with the increased property taxes as dictated by the state,” Realtor Jim Bell said.
The average market value in 2021 for a Lamar County homestead residence was $134,925, a dollar amount set to rise following the completion of the 2022 appraisal period, Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee said. The property values are being driven upwards by an influx of people coming to Northeast Texas, as well as an increasing national demand for property and housing.
“If you look at the market, the market is wild these days. Everything is selling for unreasonable prices,” Lamar County Appraisal District Director of Operations Fue Shelton said.
The appraisal district is required to rate properties within 95% of their market values, as determined by the Comptroller’s office in Austin. If the board does not meet that threshold, schools will lose a significant amount of state funding. Though the appraisal board set high price hikes last summer as well, it was still not enough to keep pace with the market values, and both Paris ISD and Prairiland school districts lost state funding.
“Basically, that’s what’s happened. Everything is selling for so much more than what people were being taxed for, and that’s why the schools lost funding, because our values were too low. If you look at a house in Lamar County and then you see what they’re asking for it when they go to sell it, it’s way more than what it was on the roll before. So we had to change that to get up to market value and what things are actually selling for,” Shelton said.
However, with rising inflation costs and leftover pandemic struggles, the average Lamar County resident is also struggling and in need of a tax break.
“Somewhere, there’s got to be a fine line between keeping the taxes at a place where we can operate and taxing the people to death. … But when your taxes have doubled from what they were five years ago, you just hammered people pretty hard in a time when they’ve already been hit with the Covid stuff,” Morrison said.
