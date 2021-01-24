There’s a new doctor in town, and he’s ready to get to work. Dr. Moheb Milad took over a position vacated by the retirement of long-time physician Dr. Eric Salzman at the Pediatric Clinic of Paris and will be bringing his talents to Paris Regional Medical Center as well.
Originally from Egypt, Milad’s family moved to the U.S. when he was young and he grew up in the Fort Worth area, attended Baylor University and Texas A&M in Temple before completing his residency in Lubbock.
Each doctor finds their speciality, and Milad said he was drawn to pediatrics because of the spirit of it — he gets to be a guide for young patients and their families.
“Every specialty kind of has its own personality, and pediatricians are known to be kind of easygoing, fun loving and that type of stuff. And so I found that was where I kind of clicked the most,” he said. “... pediatrics was the most laid back, you could play with the kids, joke around, that type of stuff. And so that’s what really drew me to it and got me interested in pediatrics.”
Part of what drew Milad to Paris was family. Studying in Lubbock for his residency meant he was six hours away from his mother and, as a busy medical professional, didn’t have time to see the people he loves. Now that he’s based in Paris, he’ll be closer to family and part of a community he said he’s found to be warm and welcoming.
“I’m honestly loving it,” Milad said. “Paris is such a wonderful town. Obviously, one of my favorite things is just the people. And so they talk about kind of small town like vibe and attitudes and that type of thing, and Lubbock kind of had that to an extent, but out here, people are just so welcoming, and so friendly, and so kind. And it’s just been a wonderful experience.”
Milad said Paris was also appealing to him because he wanted to work in a more rural setting where he could become immersed in the community. He also gets to partner with PRMC, which means he can stay up to date on his hospital practice as well as his work in the clinic.
“It’s nice because I’ve gotten to where I’ll occasionally see patients and their families around town. And so that’s pretty cool. Getting to see families (and ask) ‘hey, how are you doing?’ and that type of stuff, whereas in Lubbock,
that didn’t really happen too much.”
With the Covid-19 pandemic slowing life down, many have turned to binge-watching favorite TV shows but Milad is far more interested in books. He said he’s an avid reader, and even started college with the intention of pursuing journalism. If he’s not deep in a book during his newly found time off, Milad said he enjoys the outdoors and has fallen in love with horseback riding.
A former neighbor introduced him to it, and he hasn’t looked back since. During a recent visit to Egypt he said he rented horses to ride near the pyramids so many times that the owners ended up trusting him enough to let him set out on his own adventures whenever he wanted.
“I would go out there and take a horse out into like the desert, and you’d never get lost because you’d always see the top of the pyramids back where they were at. So you could just ride your way back over,” Milad said. “But that’s really what cemented my love of horses and that type of stuff.”
Since moving to Paris, Milad said he’s been impressed by the restaurants in the area, citing “great mom and pop places,” and has been making an effort to explore around the Trail de
Paris.
While he came to Paris by himself, Milad said he’s already built strong relationships with his colleagues and is always impressed by the work they do.
“It’s been wonderful. It’s been great. And the people I work with have been so nice. And all the pediatricians here are so wonderful and so smart, and they’ve been a great help to me. So everything has been really good.”
Now that he’s had a few months to settle in, Milad said he’s just looking forward to becoming actively involved in the Paris community and building up his practice to help as many kids as he can.
