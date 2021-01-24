New Texas Senate and House bills could allow restaurants to continue serving alcoholic drinks to-go, an allowance made in 2020 by Gov. Greg Abbott to help bolster the food service industry as the economy faltered and businesses were shut down for safety reasons.
House Bill 1024 and Senate Bill 298 would make serving alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption permanently legal, allowing customers to pair take-out meals with wine, beer or spirit-based drinks.
Jacob Besteman, a bartender at Chili’s in Paris, said the ability to sell drinks with to-go meals has helped support the restaurant during the pandemic. Chili’s started offering to-go drinks — which can only be ordered along with food — as Covid-19 cases began to rise and restaurant capacities were limited. Besteman said they’ve been a hit. He said if the bills were to pass and alcoholic beverages could permanently be sold with take-out food, Chili’s would likely continue to serve them as the restaurant has seen the popularity of the drinks grow.
“I think (we’ll continue),” Besteman said. “I mean, because why wouldn’t you want to get a cocktail or craft cocktail from one of your favorite restaurants while you’re eating your meal?”
The House bill was introduced by Rep. Charlie Geren, a restaurant owner himself, who said, even though his restaurant doesn’t have a mixed drink permit itself, he wanted to find a way to continue to boost the restaurant industry that will still need help to recover from the business lost during the pandemic.
In line with Geren, Sen. Kelly Hancock filed the Senate bill and worked alongside the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Texas Restaurant Association to draft the bill.
Emily Williams Knight, CEO and president of the Texas Restaurant Association, issued a statement in support of the bill and the future revenue it could generate for the restaurant industry.
“We know the road to recovery will be long, which is precisely why we need tools like alcohol to-go to become permanent,” Knight said.
There are stipulations to the bills, and to how restaurants can sell the beverages now as well. First and foremost, they can only be sold along with a food order. Drinks must also be served in a tamper-proof container, like one with the sticker over the lid or a zip tie that would clearly show if the drink had been opened.
Besteman said he and Chili’s take the sealing of the alcoholic drinks they serve seriously because they want to ensure that their customers are drinking responsibly and not opening their beverages until they arrive at their destination. Chili’s uses both a sticker and a zip tie to be extra safe.
“It’s actually double-sealed if you get it from Chili’s,” Besteman said.
The Senate bill would also require drinks to be labeled with the name of the establishment they were purchased from and the words “alcoholic beverage.”
Lashaunda Cisernos, a bartender and server at Alex’s Mexican Tacos in Paris, said the restaurant has been serving drinks to-go with meals, and sealing them with secure stickers. She said she thinks the restaurant will continue to serve the drinks if the legislation passes, but reflected on how many changes the industry has had to go through over the past year as the capacity of restaurants and bars has changed several times, or they’ve had to close altogether.
“Every time something changes, I have to stop and take a deep breath and collect myself and then do it again,” Cisernos said. “Then something changes the next day.”
