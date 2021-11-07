RENO - Reno City Council is expected to discuss possible revisions for the 2021-22 city budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
Also on the agenda is consideration of an estimate from Steven Helms Construction to build a rest stop station on Airport Road for $4,200, as recommended by the Park and Trail Committee; possible appointment of Crystal Richardson to the Park and Trail Committee; consideration of authorizing the Park and Trail Committee to represent the city in the Paris Christmas Parade; and consideration of a request from Steven Terrell to waive zone change fees and permit fees for residential development.
The council also is expected to cast its Lamar County Appraisal District ballot for the district’s board of directors; hear an update on a possible new business in the city; discuss 2021 WInter Storm Uri and plans for the coming winter; and consider a resolution to participate in the global opioid settlement.
The council also will recognize the citizen and business of the month, and it will hear the results of this year’s Monster Mash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.