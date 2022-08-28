Seizure pet talk.jpeg
Cultura Creative Wholly Owned

One of the scariest things a pet owner can witness is their beloved companion having a seizure, especially if it is the first time.

Knowing what to do in this situation can not only help an owner stay calm and collected but can also help protect a seizing animal from injury.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.