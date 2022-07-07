CLARKSVILLE – The City Council hired Marley Barker to complete the city’s audit of fiscal year 2020-21 on Monday during a meeting in City Hall.
Barker, a certified public accountant, told the council he has just completed an audit for the Streetmen, a small town between Waco and Palestine, and south of Corsicana.
“I am available to start immediately and get it done promptly,” he told council members as they discussed his qualifications.
He estimated it would take three months to complete the audit.
In his application to perform the audit, Barker had figured the cost of the audit would be $24,000 to $27,000.
Councilman Babe Higgins moved to hire Barkley for $24,000. The measure passed and Barkley began the audit Wednesday afternoon.
The council voted to join the Low Income Household Water Assistance program which will help those who are on the verge of having their water disconnected or have been disconnected. The program is available to those who qualify based on income and account history, and interested persons must fill out an application to begin the qualifying process. Applications are available at the Lennox Health Resource Center on the square.
Council members voted to transfer money from the water fund to the general fund to cover operating expenses for up to three months.
“We need approval to make the transfer because we are going to need it,” Mayor Ann Rushing said before the vote.
Deana Smith, the city’s new manager, was named acting secretary until a new secretary can be hired. Smith was also given access to the city’s bank accounts at the meeting.
The city also adopted a fire protection construction permit application alarm, sprinkler, underground and fixed system form along with permit fee schedule.
The council held a workshop after the regular meeting where members discussed making changes to the city’s building code.
The council plans on making additions and clarifications to the building code at an upcoming meeting that will affect transfer of ownership of buildings, swimming pools, securing houses, disposal of garbage among other things.
“All we want is a healthy and safe community,” Rushing said.
