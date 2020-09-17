City of Blossom
BLOSSOM - Mayor Charlotte Burge canceled a Blossom City Council meeting shortly before 6 p.m. for lack of a quorum.

Councilors Larry Bridges and Roger Daugherty failed to attend, and Mayor Pro Tem Brad Sessums is recuperating from an illness.

Councilors Debra Burge and Jeff Stover were present along with City Secretary Stacy Prestridge and Utility Director Jack Butler.

The meeting will be rescheduled next week.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

