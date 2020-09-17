BLOSSOM - Mayor Charlotte Burge canceled a Blossom City Council meeting shortly before 6 p.m. for lack of a quorum.
Councilors Larry Bridges and Roger Daugherty failed to attend, and Mayor Pro Tem Brad Sessums is recuperating from an illness.
Councilors Debra Burge and Jeff Stover were present along with City Secretary Stacy Prestridge and Utility Director Jack Butler.
The meeting will be rescheduled next week.
