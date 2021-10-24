Paris City Council is expected to approve a 90-day study of traffic flow around the plaza as a result of a switch from traffic signals to stop signs when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The study, which comes at the recommendation of the Paris Traffic Commission and the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District, is a move toward the implementation of the Toole Design Group plan for downtown adopted in 2018 with an ultimate goal of reverting to two way traffic around the square.
Public hearings on zoning change requests for 1905 E. Price St. and for lots in the Stoneridge Estates Addition north of FM 195 also are scheduled, according to an agenda notice. The council also is expected to approve the purchase of a $460,000 backup generator for the Pat Mayse intake facility using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Other agenda items include a contract for the collection of delinquent taxes; an amendment to the fence ordinance; the possible selling of property located at 301 Bonham St.; and a request for proposals for professional services to create a unified marketing program for the city, Paris Economic Development Corp. and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
The council is to convene into executive session to meet with the city attorney about a ground lease hangar at Cox Field and to perform its annual evaluation of the city manager. Any action taken as a result of closed door discussion is to be taken when members return to open session.
