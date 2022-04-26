On Saturday, runners young and old got down and dirty for a good cause at Pat Mayse Lake, working their way through a plethora of muddy obstacles at the Mad Max Mud Run benefitting Lamar County 4-H.
In total, the 5K and 10K that snaked through the Pat Mayse trails raised roughly $6,000, Lamar County extension agent Laura Graves said.
“Every penny will go to the kids and supporting any activities they do,” Graves said. “Camps, projects, leadership stuff — anything that’s going to enrich the kids’ skills and their project experiences.”
Runners saw several forms of obstacles as they ran through the trails, including floating docks over the water, a ladder climb, a wire crawl, a sandbag carry, tire-hopping and more.
Many runners who took part in the event pointed to the floating docks as their favorite part.
“I wish we could’ve put the water one at the end,” Ayson Moss, a student in the 4-H program who ran the 5K, said with a laugh. “That way it could’ve helped us cool off a bit.”
“The water one was fun, the monkey crawl was good, really all of them were good,” participant David Escobedo said. “If they do this again, I’ll definitely come out and take part again.”
Many of the participants were local to Lamar County and the larger Red River Valley area, but many also weren’t, such as Emilee Dutton, who made the trip to Paris from the metroplex after hearing about the event in an online forum.
“I haven’t been to many of these sorts of events, but the plan is to start going to them,” she said with a smile. “They’re fun and a great way to get active, and a lot of times they’re for a good cause.”
Tyler Parker, who had never run a 5K before, finished first in his heat of roughly a dozen runners.
“My mom runs a bunch and I just tried to match her pace,” Parker, a Paris resident, said. “I thought the obstacles were going to make it harder, but in a way it actually made things easier because they gave you time to sort of catch your breath.”
Saturday marked the first Mad Max Mud Run since 2019, with the Covid-19 pandemic putting it on hold for the past two years. Graves said the turnout was good considering this was its return after an extended hiatus and since it was held at a new location this year.
I’m pleased with how it went, overall,” she said. “We’ll see if it becomes an annual event after discussing it with the board, but I would say that this was a success this year.”
