Paris dentist and 1996 North Lamar graduate Dr. Clint Spencer is in a race May 1 against three other candidates for one of two three-year positions on the North Lamar ISD board of trustees.
Other candidates include Teresa Bussell, Jimmy Fendley and Justin Wideman. The top two vote recipients will be named to positions currently held by Jeff Martin and Kristi Trammell, both of whom chose not to seek re-election.
“I had a positive experience as a student at North Lamar, and I want to serve this community and district in a way that helps our current and future students to have an even better experience than I did, preparing them well for the future,” Spencer said about his motivation to seek a position on the seven-member board.
Spencer identified his successful dental practice and his ability to work well as a team player to make collaborative decisions as experiences that have helped him prepare to be a successful board member.
“I see a board member’s role as helping to form and implement policies that empower our staff and students to thrive and as providing the administration and staff with the resources and support they need to carry out those policies,” Spencer said.
Spencer sees a successful bond election May 1 as the immediate support necessary to carry out successful policies.
“This bond proposal has been carefully developed and vetted by a committee made up of community members, faculty and staff,” Spencer said. “I think it is a fair representation of what the district as a whole thinks is appropriate and necessary.”
In answer to a question about where he would like to see the district in a few years, Spencer emphasized adequate facilities with necessary technology and continued board support to provide resources needed to meet goals and objectives.
“I would like to see our students and teachers working and learning in facilities they can be proud of,” Spencer said. “As the world and technology change, we need to continually adapt, always striving to provide our staff and students with the resources they need to get the most out of their educational experience and maximize their potential now and after high school.”
Spencer returned to Paris and has been practicing dentistry here since 2005. He is a Harding University graduate and received dental training at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. He and his wife, Rachel Spencer, have three children who attend North Lamar schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.