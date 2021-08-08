BOGATA — Bogata City Council officially hired a forensic accountant to dig through the city’s past expenses.
“It’s going to be expensive, but we feel like the public wants this,” Mayor Pro Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin said. “If it reveals anything, the results will be turned over to the authorities.”
City administration and officials have been trying to straighten out the finances for several months now, and at the past several meetings, they have discussed hiring a forensic accountant to do a forensic audit. The city held a called meeting July 26 to not only hire a forensic accountant but to handle some personnel matters as well.
The council decided to go with the same forensic accountant the city of Cumby hired, C.A. Forensics out of Addison. Cumby’s audit ended up on the desk of the FBI, according to City Councilwoman Sheryl Lackey. What all was found had to be sealed from the public for prosecution, she said, and turned over to the federal agency, and it could be several years before the whole story emerges.
“I reached out to Cumby a while back, and they spoke highly of Mr. Alexander,” Loftin said. “We got multiple names to look at, but the other auditors wanted to sit down and look at our books and then give us a price.”
Sandy Alexander met with the council and gave them a quoted price of $35,000 to $50,000 for the forensic audit, and even if the contracted time goes beyond what is expected, it won’t cost the city more than $50,000, Loftin said.
“He’s going to report to us on a regular basis, but the timeline depends on what he finds,” Loftin said, adding the accountant will start with the year 2019, and if he finds something, will keep going back up to 6 years. “It’s not something that’s going to go on forever.”
Alexander will start as soon as the city gets back its 2019-20 regular audit from Malnory & McNeal. The city originally hired Mike Ward to do the city’s annual audit, but Ward initially told the council he didn’t have enough information to finish the audit and then told them he did not have a contract with the city. The city is currently pursuing legal action against Ward.
In other business, the city fired city secretary Shana Huff. Right now, the administration is weighing options, Loftin said, and accepting applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.