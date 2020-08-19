Lamar County property taxpayers will see a lower tax rate from the county after commissioners approved the proposed rate of 38.39 cents per $100 valuation.
Commissioners approved the rate Monday after opening a public hearing. There were no comments from the public during the hearing. The new rate is just more than 1 cent lower than last fiscal year tax rate.
Increased valuations and new properties added to the tax rolls are expected to generate $189,490 in property tax revenue, although the overall revenue is expected to be down 1.3% as a result of the new tax rate. More money will actually be allocated toward maintenance and operations because the county has less debt to pay off than it did in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Last year, the county paid off about $1.7 million in certificates of obligation, or debt, so interest wouldn’t rack up on the loans. Because the county had been paying off debt, about 2 cents of the tax rate went toward that, but now that the debt payment is significantly smaller, a marginal .0021 cents of the tax rate will cover debt payments. As of Oct. 1, the county’s debt obligation will stand at $2,939,674, according to county documents.
The commissioners also discussed pay raises for two county employees as well as budgeting roughly $4,000 for a new reception station on the basement floor of the building to replace the computer stand where guards have been checking in visitors and offering face masks.
The commissioners have planned one more meeting next Monday to propose last minute changes to the budget before it is finalized.
