Candidates running for Texas’ 4th District, which includes Lamar County, will meet Monday at Love Civic Center for the first congressional debate to ever be held in Paris.
The debate will see incumbent U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, facing off against challenger Iro Omere, D-Plano, in an event co-organized by the Lamar County republican and democratic parties.
The night’s topics and questions are being decided by Lamar County republican and democratic chairmen Scott Hommel and Gary O’Connor, respectively, according to the county’s GOP chairman.
Questions will include questions concerning the border, inflation, health, election integrity, abortion and education, among other topics.
Hommel said the debate is to be moderated by KFYN-FM disc jockey Katie Bartlett and Suddenlink television station Channel 25 is broadcasting the debate locally.
Fallon blamed the democratic political agenda for fentanyl, a plummeting economy and rising crime in a statement written in advance of the debate.
“I will prove to the people of Lamar county why they should vote for me to continue as their representative in Congress,” he wrote. “I’m eager to take and answer questions about my stances and history as your member of Congress.”
Omere, a high school teacher and former program coordinator for the University of Houston, said she was looking forward to talk about issues directly impacting residents of Lamar County and District 4 overall.
“True republicans are tired of having the representation of their party and not seeing the results,” she said. “Republicans want to see a candidate that understands the issues and has a surefire plan for things that they want to address.”
Fallon, the 13th person to represent District 4, was elected in 2021 after a near yearlong vacancy, filling the role after former U.S. Rep. John Ratliffe resigned to become the nation’s director of national intelligence.
Hommel called the city’s first ever congressional debate important and exciting.
“At the end of the day, it’s my goal to make sure that Paris, Texas, gets noticed,” he said. “We’re going to be a pretty important city moving forward.”
The debate begins at 7 p.m. Monday inside Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, and is free to attend.
