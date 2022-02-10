POWDERLY — Two Aaron Parker Elementary students turned their interest in science into Region 8 Science Fair competition project wins Feb. 8 in a virtual competition that featured more than 150 competitors from the school districts that stretch from Ladonia to Texarkana and points north and south of Paris.
“They just worked hard at their projects,” said their science teacher Kim Johnson. “I am proud of them. We are ecstatic that these two kids were able to show their knowledge in their videos. They were able to condense all their work into just four or five minutes.”
She also praised teacher Britany Creamer who videoed the students and helped them prepare for the video.
Fourth grade students Kinley Crawford and Adam Joudeh earned honors in the virtual meet and will move on to the East Texas Regional. Kinley’s project, Doggie Stimuli, which competed in the Behavioral/Biological category, won first out of 66 entries and compared two dogs and how they reacted to someone in a mask, a doorbell, music and calling their name among other things.
“I learned that dogs have different reactions based on their breed and environment,” she said.
For instance her dog, Max, a pit bull, went into protect mode when he saw the outside guy sneaking around in a mask, while Ann, a friend’s labradoodle, had a less pronounced reaction.
But on the doorbell test, Max was oblivious, Kinley said, because he is not used to a doorbell where he lives. Ann, however, who is used to doorbells at her house, ran to the door and barked, Kinley noted.
Kinley plans to continue studying science, but has other plans for her career.
“It is my favorite subject,” she said. “But I am going to be a lawyer because I am good at arguing with people.”
She said she loves soccer and plans on playing softball in school, but hopes to get a college scholarship in soccer.
Adam has long noticed that cutting onions makes his mom cry and he wondered why. He hypothesized it was the color of onion that made one tear up when cutting them. The darker the onion, then the more tears would flow from the chopper. Therefore, he concluded, red onions should be the real tear-jerking onions he reasoned.
But his research told him otherwise, he said of his project “Why Make Me Cry” that earned a third place out of 110 projects in the Chemical/Physical category.
His research showed him it was the sulfuric acid compound that forms when onions are cut and it is yellow onions that produce more tears in the choppers’ eyes.
Adam, who enjoys playing outdoor games, board games and video games, is also a big science fan.
“I plan to pursue science; perhaps in the field of meteorology,” he said.
