Overcoming addictions and life-consuming behaviors can be difficult for anyone, but the local Adult and Teen Challenge Center steps in with its specialized program to help participants conquer life-defining hindrances. Now, it turns to the community for continued program support by hosting its annual fundraiser gala at the Love Civic Center September 15. Doors open for the silent auction at 6 p.m., and set programming begins at 7 p.m.

“There will be testimonies, there will be songs. You’ll kind of hear about the direction God’s taking our program over the next year, that kind of thing. … It’s just a really fun night, a chance to get to show off what God’s doing in our students, the lives that are changing and the restoration that is happening,” Women’s Campus Program Coordinator Randa Hickman said.

