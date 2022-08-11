Overcoming addictions and life-consuming behaviors can be difficult for anyone, but the local Adult and Teen Challenge Center steps in with its specialized program to help participants conquer life-defining hindrances. Now, it turns to the community for continued program support by hosting its annual fundraiser gala at the Love Civic Center September 15. Doors open for the silent auction at 6 p.m., and set programming begins at 7 p.m.
“There will be testimonies, there will be songs. You’ll kind of hear about the direction God’s taking our program over the next year, that kind of thing. … It’s just a really fun night, a chance to get to show off what God’s doing in our students, the lives that are changing and the restoration that is happening,” Women’s Campus Program Coordinator Randa Hickman said.
The organization has two locations: a women’s center in Clarksville and a men’s center in Deport. Though they receive an occasional court order, the majority of participants have chosen to be in the program, seeking the opportunity to overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. Hickman most commonly works with those dependent on methamphetamine, alcohol or other substances, but the group has accepted those with other issues and addictions as well.
The results are transformational, she said. As they progress through the one year program, they live full time at the center and develop marketable skills to help them find work. By the end, they have a job either at the center or elsewhere, continued addiction support and a radically different life from when they entered.
The national organization reports a 78% success rate for those who complete the program. Hickman collaborated the results with personal stories she had seen and heard.
“We have families, men and women who had burned every bridge with their families,” Hickman said. “Now they have a relationship with their family, a close relationship. Moms and dads who now have a close relationship with their children. Just overall restoration of families, restoration of marriages, restoration of financial stability, just a lot of restoration.”
Though the organization is Christ-centered, the only program requirement is that all who stay full time be at least 18 years old. People from all walks of life work with the program, including singles or those married or with kids. However, only the person going through the program stays at the center. Those who are married or have kids have additional time outside the center to spend time with family.
Ultimately, the Christian influence bleeds into all that the group does. The first goal of the group is to create a Christian foundation for everyone who stays at the center. All they teach has tangible applications for those overcoming addictions or trying to reintegrate into society, Hickman said.
“One of our biggest goals would be that all of our students be able to create a foundation in Jesus Christ,” she said. “After that foundation, that they would be able to develop life skills so that they can be a productive member of society. We see people who were homeless on the streets who had burnt every bridge. But by the time they finished the program, they had gained trust from their family. They were able to keep a job. They’re able to excel in a job. And have confidence in the fact that they can do what is asked of them.”
The upcoming gala will feature many such stories and showcase those currently staying at the centers. Tickets cost $35 apiece or $250 for a table of eight. Donors can also choose to sponsor the event with different ranks or by providing silent auction items. Sponsors will receive publicity for their organization and be included on official documents, Hickman said. Donations and ticket purchases can be made online at tctexas.org.
“It’s just amazing to watch somebody who has walked through horrible, horrible times and addictions and just bound to addiction and see them be able to sing or dance just freely,” Hickman said. “And most of the songs we’ll sing talk about the freedom we have. How our old life is gone, and it’s new now. And just to see a large group of people who have all struggled and been bound to addiction be able to worship and praise in freedom is my absolute favorite part.”
