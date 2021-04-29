BONHAM — Rising active Covid-19 cases in Fannin County are primarily contained within state prison units, Commissioner Jerry Magness reported Tuesday.
By Monday afternoon, active cases in the county had risen to 33 but 30 of those were either state prison staff or prisoners, Magness said. The county has had 3,464 total cases since March 2020, with 2,612 confirmed and 852 probable. There have been 108 virus-related deaths while 3,391 people have recovered, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
After hearing the updated numbers, commissioners approved without change another one-week extension for the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and its response and continuity of operations plan.
Vaccinations are continuing in the county, and one person in public forum advocated for the shots. He said he and his wife received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 19 days ago, and they were fine.
The U.S. and Texas recently reinstated use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine after an 11-day pause for federal health officials to research reports of a highly unusual kind of blood clot found in 15 vaccine recipients out of nearly 8 million people given the shot. All were women, most under the age of 50. Three of the women died. Use was reinstated late last week after federal health officials decided the vaccine is critical to fight the vaccine.
In other business, commissioners approved setting a public hearing for 8:40 a.m. May 11 to hear comments regarding the partial closure of CRs 3375, 3640 and 3645 and the full closure of CRs 3605 and 3610 in Ladonia. The closures will be in support of dam construction in the area, with CRs 3375, 3640 and 3645 on the south side of the dam and CRs 3605 and 3610 on the north side. The contractor told commissioners the company would return May 11 with a presentation to show where the roads would be closed and what work will be done if the closures are granted.
And commissioners approved hiring an armed guard for the District Court via a security services contract. Contracted at approximately $25.88 an hour for a 40-hour work week from May 1 to Sept. 30, the move is expected to save the county money when compared to either hiring a security guard full-time or using sheriff’s deputies. Deputies would either receive comp time or overtime, County Auditor Alicia Whipple said. The contract’s length is meant to get the position through the current fiscal year, and commissioners can discuss financing the full-time position during the next budget workshops, Whipple said.
“The judge felt like she needed somebody to monitor the door and also use our metal detector,” Magness said. “So, we’ll have somebody manning the door, checking people as they come in, monitor the situation all hours of the day. And I’ll tell you, I’ve had people come to me and say that we’ve needed more security down there.”
Also as part of Tuesday’s agenda, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement and a memorandum of understanding with Texoma Council of Governments for the development of Fannin County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. As part of the memorandum of understanding, county emergency management coordinator Troy Hudson was nominated to serve as county representative.
