Friends since preschool at Central Presbyterian Church, Davis Green, valedictorian, and Adam Hartman, salutatorian, are the top 2022 Paris High School graduates and will deliver key speeches at graduation ceremonies at 8 p.m. May 27 at Wildcat Stadium.
The son of Gregory and Amanda Green, the valedictorian plans to attend Columbia University in the fall to major in premed on his way to pursuing a career in the medical field as a physician.
“It’s exciting to be graduating,” Green said as he shared some thoughts about sitting at the top of his class and his time at Paris High School
“I have really enjoyed the diverse selection of extracurricular activities and have enjoyed participating in speech, debate, theater, future problem solving, all of which have enriched my educational experience,” Green said. “But more than that, the education you receive at Paris High School is second to none because of the supportive staff and faculty.
“Learning in such an environment, and being able to explore my academic interests over the past four years has added an indelible impact on my academic growth, and I think the growth of my peers as well,” Green said.
During his high school career, Green has been involved in UIL speech and debate as well as future problem solving competition, theater and golf. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Key Club.
Green is the recipient of academic merit awards in advanced placement chemistry, advanced placement English, honors physics, honors geometry and honors English I.
The son of Michael and Tabitha Hartman, the salutatorian plans to attend Oklahoma State University where he will major in biosystems engineering and then pursue a career in the medical field as a physician.
During his high school career, Hartman has been involved in cross country, track, soccer, UIL number sense, calculator, mathematics and science as well as future problem solving competition and robotics. He served as executive president of the Student Council, vice president of National Honor Society and was a member of the Spanish Club, NET-OLE and Key Club.
A National Merit finalist, Hartman placed first in district UIL competition in four events, was a regional qualifier in cross country and area qualifier in track and was named homecoming king.
Hartman talked about his high school experience.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to connect with the friends that I’ve made and being able to make memories,” Hartman said. “I’ve really enjoyed being a part of cross country and track, being able to connect with others and run with them and really put a lot of work into the sport. It’s been a fun experience overall.”
His advice to younger students: “Try to find what you enjoy doing; recognize what you want to do in the future; make a plan to try to accomplish those things; and then put in the work to do what you want to accomplish and try to have fun doing it as well.”
