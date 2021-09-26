CLARKSVILLE — The Red River County Historical Society will hold its annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday at locations across the city, with some slight modifications due to Covid-19.
The Fall Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds around the Red River County Courthouse, 400 N. Walnut St., in Clarksville.
In addition to food, music, shopping and all manner of family fun, this 41st Fall Bazaar will include the annual Rotary Club Duck Race in Delaware Creek along the Creek Walk; a quilt show at 1st Presbyterian Church, 106 S. Pecan St., sponsored by the Clarksville Main Street Association; a car show, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce on the downtown square; and an author’s showcase, at the Red River County Public Library, 307 N. Walnut St. from 9 a.m. to noon.
Jim Clark, an officer of the RRCHS, said live music for this year’s bazaar is to be provided by the Clarksville High School Band at 9 a.m., the Mazzi Garmon Band from 10 a.m., to noon and Common Ground from noon to 3 p.m.
“We also have close to 60 vendors lined up for this year’s event,” Clark said. “There will, however, be no tours offered this year. We decided that lingering concerns about Covid would prevent offering tours that might take many people into close spaces this year.”
The author’s showcase is to feature local authors, including award-winning novelist/columnist Reavis Wortham and Carolyn Reese Brown, author of “Life on the Land: Memoir of a Farmer’s Daughter;” Christian fiction writer Brandon Rosenberg; Teresa Posey Caery, children’s writer; historical/fiction writer Caryl McAdoo; and Lou Antonelli, who writes science fiction/fantasy as well as local news. Also coming are Martha Sue Stroud, Marion Butts and Johnie Lee, who have all written about the history of Red River County. The authors will be signing their books as well as selling them.
The proceeds of this event will help in the maintenance of many historic structures including the DeMorse Home, the Lennox Home, Miss Belle’s House and the Old Church Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.