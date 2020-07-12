Paris Mayor Steve Clifford may be having second thoughts about a general retail zoning change Paris City Council approved a year ago in the city’s master plan.
The change removed an allowance for single family residences in a generaI retail district, which affects many large, older homes including many on Lamar Avenue, Clarksville Street and the southside of Houston Street, among other locations.
Clifford made a surprise appearance during a public hearing before the Planning & Zoning Commission last week in defense of a woman entrepreneur who remodeled and then leased a home at 805 Lamar Ave., only to discover the obscure change in the general retail ordinance.
The change had yet to appear on the city’s website, and a Realtor, attorney and architect all missed it. The property is still listed by the Lamar County Appraisal District as residential.
“The City of Paris has the unfortunate reputation of being very difficult to work with regarding new construction, as well as additions or modifications to existing structures,” Clifford said. “I might understand this zoning change if there were a shortage of general retail sites because you would want to reserve the homes for general retail; but, the last time I checked there were numerous retail structures that are currently vacant.
“Do we want to continue doing the same actions that perpetuate the city’s reputation for being difficult to work with?”
This is not an isolated case but the first to come when properties grandfathered in the ordinance change owners, Clifford noted.
“Rather than to allow an older home to deteriorate, she has fixed the home up, and it is providing a nice place for a Paris family to live while at the same time saving yet another structure from demolition,” Clifford argued.
Against a staff recommendation to deny the zoning change request, commissioners voted 5-1 in favor with newly elected chairman Chad Lindsey the single “against” vote. The request will appear before Paris City Council at a meeting later in the month.
