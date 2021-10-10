Racks of coats, jackets and vests, 608 in all, of various sizes and styles lined the walls of the gym at CitySquare in Paris on Saturday morning awaiting neighbors, as CitySquare workers call those who use their services, to come by and take them to be prepared for the cold weather ahead.
A group of people from churches, Spring Lake Assisted Living, Paris Regional Medical Center and CitySquare came together for the first of what will become an annual event, a coat giveaway to those who need something to keep them warm this winter.
“I would credit my mother, Laurie Callahan, with this idea,” said Savannah Abbott, who is the marketing director and communications director at PRMC and a CitySquare board member. “She wanted to partner with some other local organizations to do a community coat drive because there wasn’t one already established.”
Callahan is the assistant director at Spring Lake, and she was very aware of the hard times Covid-19 was putting some families in, she said.
“I raised two daughters, and they loved getting new coats,” she said. “Children grow out of their coats. So, I thought, why don’t we do a coat drive?”
Callahan set about contacting churches and other organizations, while Abbott took to social media to get the word out to gauge support to do a coat drive.
“Area churches have been really good to us. Our Lady of Victory went to the Knights of Columbus and sent us five boxes of coats,” she said. “They were able to use their contacts to stretch the dollars that the members donated.”
Coats left over from the day’s event will be added to the CitySquare’s Clothes Closet and be available any time during the year, officials said.
Laura Woodroof, CitySquare’s program director, was happy with the work of getting the coat drive carried out that as of the New’s deadline total over 175 coats.
“The community was very generous,” she said. “This is a good thing to benefit all the family members. From this our neighbors can learn of our other services.”
“We are grateful to Laurie and Savannah for opening up their hearts to the community and putting together this coat and jacket drive which really addresses the purpose of CitySquare in fighting the causes and effects of poverty through friendship, advocacy and services,” CitySquare executive director Derald Bulls said.
