It was a Texas kind of night Saturday at Drake’s Party Barn where several hundred western swing music lovers danced and listened to some of the best acts the genre has to offer.
From the opening duo of Kristyn Harris and Haley Sandoz to the finale with the reincarnated Bob Wills Texas Playboys, roughly 300 people enjoyed almost five hours of packed entertainment on a brisk fall evening under a large fall moon.
Although final receipts have yet to be tallied, event organizer and Red River Valley Veterans Memorial board member Johnny Williams said the fundraiser will add needed funds to the organization’s coffers.
“Thanks to our large sponsors and to the many organizations and businesses that purchased tables, we’ll make a little money although our attendance was not what it has been in the past because of Covid,” Williams said Monday afternoon.
A Quilts of Valor presentation to Paris’ own Tom Archer, state president of the Texas Disabled Veterans’ Association, and a single item live auction of a Tony Corso aerial print of a lighted Red River Valley Veterans Memorial separated the acts.
“We want to thank Craig Burns of North Texas Fab for the $1,000 for the print,” Williams said. “Normally we have a lot of auction items but because of Covid we didn’t want to burden our local businesses by asking for donations for the auction.”
It was Jody Nix who won the hearts of the crowd as evidenced by packed dance floors during the second hour and a half as he and his Texas Cowboys cranked out song after song, covering many of the greats including Mel Tillis, Ray Price, Red Steagall, Marty Robbins and Faron Young along with many Bob Wills favorites.
Nix singled out Mike Morrow and his wife on the dance floor, and noted that the former Lamar County Agrilife Extension agent attended his concerts as well as those of his father, Hoyle Nix. Both Nix, as a child, and his father played for Bob Wills.
“I’ve been listening to him most all my life, and I am glad to be here tonight supporting him and dancing for a good cause,” Morrow said.
Donna and James Weaver, a couple from Marshall, made the trip to Paris just to hear Nix and the Texas Cowboys.
“We’ve traveled several hundred miles before to hear him,” Weaver said during a breather from the dance floor. “We plan to travel to Turkey, Texas, in another week to hear him at the Bob Wills Day celebration.”
The weekend of Oct. 9-11, both Nix and his Cowboys, along with the Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, will be in the Panhandle town Wills called home for the 49th annual Bob Wills Day celebration.
