The Lamar County Grand Jury handed down 19 indictments in January, the majority of charges involving drug violations, according to information released by District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Two indictments involved driving while intoxicated with three or more offenses, eight indictments involved possession of controlled substances while three indictments were for possession of marijuana.
Other indictments included family violence assault involving choking, theft less than $2,500, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a vehicle with a deadly weapon finding.
