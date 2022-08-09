CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners voted to set Aug. 22 as the date for the public hearing on the county tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 and to shave $1,000 from the general fund by dropping its contract with the City of Clarksville for the use of the city’s trash dump site.
The county has a contract valid through the end of September for county residents to leave trash at Clarksville, but that will end Oct.1 when the new county budget takes effect.
The county decided to drop the contract when members learned the price of the service was going to be $12,000 instead of last year’s rate of $4,000.
No other options for trash disposal were approved and County Judge L.D. Williamson said it would likely lead to more trash being illegally dumped around the county.
The county court members voted to approve County Tax Assessor-Collector Tonya Martin’s calculated tax rate for the general and road and bridges funds for the coming fiscal year. The vote was 3-2.
The 2022-23 funds are built off a tax rate of .6634 cents per $100 valuation which represents a decrease of 12 cents from last year’s rate.
Since the total property valuations are up the lowered tax rate will still bring in 3½ more in revenue.
The proposed budget includes a 5% salary increase for all county employees.
It also takes into account the rising cost of food for the jail and fuel, which Williamson noted the county has no control over.
“This is still a very lean budget,” he said of the $5,585,206.19 proposed general fund.
The commission also learned that the monthly phone bill was dropping from $4,500 to just over $4,000 and the county was getting newer phones with more functions.
Hurley Miller, the Texas AgriLife district 4 administrator, asked the board to name Red River County native Jessica Humphrey to the county agent opening. The commission voted to do so.
“She is coming just in time as we have a fair coming up,” Williamson said.
The court members voted to send a new hire for the Sheriff’s Office to the East Texas Police Academy as he serves as a deputy for the county.
“We are going to take that money (about $2,000) out of training and sponsor him to go to the academy,” said Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell. “He’ll give us two years.”
That adds one more deputy to Caldwell’s force which still needs four more deputies to be at normal strength, he said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
