Red River County Courthouse

Red River County Courthouse

 Submitted Photo

CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners voted to set Aug. 22 as the date for the public hearing on the county tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 and to shave $1,000 from the general fund by dropping its contract with the City of Clarksville for the use of the city’s trash dump site.

The county has a contract valid through the end of September for county residents to leave trash at Clarksville, but that will end Oct.1 when the new county budget takes effect.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.