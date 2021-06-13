BONHAM — The Fannin County Grand Jury in late May reviewed evidence in 33 cases presented for its consideration, and it returned 33 true bills, District Attorney Richard Glaser reported.
Last month’s indictments bring the yearly total for 2021 to 174, Glaser said.
Glaser notes that an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Cases include:
Sammy Don Adams, 34, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Alexis Aranday, 19, of Bonham: Possession of marijuana.
Richard Dylan Burrow, 41, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Labrandon M. Carraway, 21, of Terrell: Theft of property and engage in organized criminal activity.
David Regene Cole, 23, of Ector: Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Kila Ann Davis, 32, of Ivanhoe: Burglary of a building — enhanced.
Jose Samuel Diaz, 28, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Trevor Lee Dorbrinski, 21, of McKinney: Possession of a controlled substance.
Elric Lance Eaton, 26, of McKinney: Escape while arrested or confined.
James Douglas Foster, 47, of Anna: Theft of cattle/horse/exotic livestock.
Ernest Earl Frazier, 57, of Telephone: Assault family or household member with a previous conviction.
Jackeline Gregg, 48, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2).
Shelly Antoinette Griffith, 44, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Melba Harris, 63, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance (1 and 3).
Seth Branum Harvey, 43, of Telephone: Possession of a controlled substance.
Doneishia Monique Hoover, 37, of Dallas: Theft of property and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Justin Daniel Jarrell, 36, of Blue Ridge: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tiffanie Nichole Johnson, 34, Ivanhoe: Prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility (x3).
Benjamin Mullican, 18, of Leonard: Assault family or household member with a previous conviction.
Isaac Salazar, 20, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Benjamin Edward Shipman, 42, of Dodd City: Assault family or household member impede breath or circulation (x2).
Bryson Daniel Stafford, 33, of Plano: Credit card or debit card abuse.
Jessie Dale Starnes, 29, of Ravenna: Sex abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14.
Joseph Andrew Wilcox, 42, of Trenton: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — enhanced.
Claude F. Witherspoon, 68, of Ravenna: Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.
