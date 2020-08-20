CLARKSVILLE — With little presence from groups like the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville, Harold Massey knew there was a gap to fill. So, he started Clarksville Youth Connection, an organization focused on offering local youth continuing education after school is out for the day.
“We focus on reading, reading comprehension, math, homework assistance, character building, nutrition …” he said. “And we’re adding a new aspect, an anti-bullying (program).”
The organization, which serves kids from pre-K through sixth grade, had only recently opened when Covid-19 started to spread, and it closed down for safety reasons. Massey said it will start meeting again at the end of September.
Before the pandemic arose, the organization experienced rapid growth in the three months it was open, and Massey hopes to see even more kids become involved.
“(By the time we closed) we had 56 kids active and we started with none,” he said.
One of Massey’s key goals is helping kids grow in the academic sphere. He said test scores and measurements of other educational development are low in Clarksville, and he wants to be a part of fixing that. According to 2018 data from The Texas Tribune, Clarksville ISD students had a low ranking in the “College Readiness” category. In the reading section, 22.2% of Clarksville ISD students were college ready, compared to the statewide average of 58.2%. In math, 22.2% of students were ready, compared to the statewide average of 46%.
Even though his program ends at sixth grade, Massey said part of his mission is to provide the education to boost Clarksville students on their academic journeys, which could potentially lead to college.
“(We try to) focus on really keeping our kids active and on a path of development,” Massey said. “Every child that comes in, we do a personal assessment on them, and we know what we have now, so in three years, (we can compare) where will they be.”
As Massey waits for the program to reopen, he’s been looking into purchasing a plot of land behind the Ace Hardware store on Main Street, which is in a prime location to serve students from all Clarksville ISD schools.
“We are looking there because it puts us two blocks from the junior high and high school, and two blocks from the elementary school,” he said.
Massey is hoping the central location will make it easier for students to become a part of his program, which may potentially partner with Paris Junior College to offer courses in technology and coding.
“We'll be able to give them some pre-certifications and learn some stuff so that by the time they get up to the 12th grade, they’ll be far more advanced than I was when I came to high school,” Massey said.
Clarksville Youth Connections will be reopening on Sept. 22, and Massey hopes that soon after, it’ll be able to serve 75 to 100 students.
