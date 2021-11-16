Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-District 1, who played the key role in getting major GOP legislation passed in this year’s legislative sessions, is coming to town Thursday.
Hughes will be a guest speaker for the Republican Women of Red River Valley’s Supper with a Senator at 6 p.m. Thursday at Celebrate It, 4195 Pine Mill Road in Paris.
Hughes authored four bills strongly backed by Texas Republicans that became laws during several sessions in Austin. Among the new laws he guided to passage are the “Heartbeat Bill,” an anti-abortion bill that’s garnered national attention, and bills related to Texas election procedures, the banning of teaching critical race theory in public schools and the removal of posts from social media by social media companies.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about the “Heartbeat Bill” on Nov. 1, and a decision is pending. The court previously shot down an injunction request, allowing the bill to effectively end abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy. The bill is a step in the direction of overturning the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that allowed women to seek abortions legally from qualified doctors, Hughes said.
“Overall, we are optimistic,” he said of the bill’s future.
“Science has come a long way since 1973,” he said, adding a component of the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling involved the viability of the fetus. “We had an OB-GYN testify that the fetal heartbeat is the best protector of life. It will develop to term.”
In addition to the case heard earlier this month, which is aimed at the constitutionality of the bill’s enforcement mechanism — rather than task the state with enforcement, the bill allows anyone to file a lawsuit with a minimum $10,000 award against those who perform or assist with an abortion — the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in December. That case will be a test of the constitutionality of Roe vs. Wade for the current court, Hughes said.
“When Roe v Wade is overturned, that won’t mean abortion is illegal. It will go back to the states. Each state will make its own laws, so California will be more lenient and Texas likely not,” Hughes said.
Another of Hughes’ bills will keep the academic concept of critical race theory from being taught in public school districts.
“We wanted to stop this before teachers are compelled to teach the thing,” he said. “When a fire starts in the kitchen, you don’t wait for it to spread to the living room before you call the fire department.”
Hughes’ interest in preventing the teaching of critical race theory was sparked by a textbook he heard about in the Dallas area, a textbook for the elementary level, he said.
“It said whites had stolen land and had undeserved privilege,” the senator said.
“The problem with critical race theory is that it teaches that race is the ordering principle in the country, that America is racist to the core,” he added. “Critical race theorists say that white people are the oppressors and people of color are victims.”
That’s not the message the senator thinks should be spread in Texas schools.
“We do not teach that one race is superior or inferior to another or one sex is superior or inferior to the other,” he said.
Hughes also led the charge on Texas election reform with a law that ended 24-hour voting while extending time for early and Election Day voting.
“We have taken into account those that can’t make it to the polls by 7 p.m. We expanded the hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. That includes early voting,” he said.
There has been speculation that Hughes might have interest in U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert’s Congressional District 1 seat since Gohmert announced his interest in running against Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Hughes said he’s humbled by the thought.
“I am honored to hear that,” he said. “All the issues that affect people’s lives, the Texas Senate is taking the lead in, so I am seeking re-election to the Texas Senate.”
For information about the supper event or to RSVP, call 214-649-1730.
