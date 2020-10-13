Paris City Council gave unanimous approval Monday for a third party to review work performed by Oscar Renda Construction on a $24 million utility project.
Awarded in December 2015, the contract is part of a $45 million bond program approved by voters in 2013.
At a Sept. 28 meeting, Paris Mayor Steve Clifford questioned a third-party site manager and City Engineer Carla Easton about whether inspections met contract requirements on sewer and street work on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 17th NE Street, along with a water main break south of the plaza on South Main Street.
Clifford recommended an audit, and Easton resigned several days later.
At Monday’s meeting, City Manager Grayson Path recommended that a third party, rather than staff, perform the audit.
“I’m not qualified to go through the five years worth of records to determine whether an engineering project was done correctly,” Path said. “If the council is concerned about this, I recommend a third party do the job.”
Path said it is important council concerns are addressed.
“I don’t see the concern some people have expressed, but it is the council’s concern that needs to be addressed,” Path reiterated.
While the mayor questioned the quality of work performed by Oscar Renda Construction at the Sept. 28 meeting, on Monday he expressed more concern about cost-saving measures he believes the company took that violated contract terms.
Clifford mentioned a requirement to fill in ditches as the end of the work day along with a requirement to have traffic flaggers and another that required all materials be made in the United States.
“I have seen photographs of devices from China all over,” Clifford said. “They may not affect the quality of work in the ground, but some of them did. My concern is that we paid a firm to come up with a plan … and contractors bid this out expecting to have to do this.”
Instead, Clifford said corners were cut with significant savings for the contractor.
“We got a contractor that said he would do it and then didn’t do it, and nobody held his feet to the fire,” Clifford concluded. “There is photographic evidence they violated the contract, and perhaps there should be economic consequences for them.”
The mayor also questioned a request from Oscar Renda for a 91-day extension to project completion date because of weather issues, which would allow the company until Nov. 4 before daily fines would be assessed.
“I didn’t see the city’s response to that,” Clifford said. “These are things I would like to look into — whether extensions were granted properly, whether the roads were patched properly and whether or not every single item of that contract was done.”
