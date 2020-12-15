Staff members were celebrated by the Lamar County Commissioners at a Monday meeting, where the court recognized the upcoming retirement of several county employees and awarded others for their years of service.
Commissioner Lawrence Malone of Precinct 1 was praised by his colleagues for his more than 13 years working in his role with his retirement coming at the end of December. He was presented with a plaque from Deport Mayor John Mark Francis for his service to the city and Lamar County and each commissioner had the opportunity to thank him for his time on the court.
“Whenever I had a question or needed guidance, you were always there to help,” County Judge Brandon Bell said.
Cindy Ruthart was recognized for her 38 years of service, made all the more remarkable as Ruthart was the first female judge in Lamar County and constable Rick Easterwood was also awarded a plaque for his 12 years of service to Precinct 4, recognized by commissioner Ronnie Bass as a mentor.
“You started your law enforcement career when I was starting kindergarten,” Bass said with a chuckle.
David Walker, Felipa Duncan, Kayla Hall, Kelli Thrasher and Kip McClinchie were also recognized with plaques for their service to the county.
After a presentation by Mockingbird Solar farm project manager Jordan Shontz of Orsted and Jeff Snowden, a consultant for the county, the court unanimously agreed to designate the area as a reinvestment zone and grant the developers a tax abatement. The abatement will provide the county with payments from the operation for 10 years and the project is expected to generate 280 to 350 jobs. The commissioners also entered into an agreement with Shontz that the project would be responsible for any damage to county roads during construction.
Maintenance/Building Superintendent Kerry Washington gave the commissioners an update on courthouse repairs and said that despite recent rain and snow there was no leakage from the roof, which has been a persistent problem.
“It’s a Christmas miracle,” Bell said.
After much debate, the commissioners agreed on a Covid-19-related sick leave policy for county employees that would grant them 80 hours of paid time off should they fall ill with the virus or need to quarantine because of exposure. The original policy only provided for two-thirds of an employee’s salary, but the commissioners bumped it up to full pay.
County Auditor Kayla Hall updated the commissioners on the county’s CARES Act funds and said that the last day to report spending is Tuesday, after which the county will be reimbursed for their Covid-related expenses.
In a lengthy process, the commissioners took bids from local companies for gas and diesel fuel, hauling and road materials, including culverts, rock, road oil and asphalt, from Wilson Culverts, Richard Drake Construction, R.K. Hall, Martin Marietta, Quality Rock, Serendipity Logistics, LLC, Randy Boren Trucking, Stacy Musgrove, Petroluem Traders Corp and Benton Rainey.
