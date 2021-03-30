BLOSSOM — Blossom City Council closed out a Texas Community Development Block Grant on sewer improvements earlier this month, and the city is now focused on a similar grant to do much needed work on city streets, according to city officials.
“We closed out the $450,000 grant that helped us replace decaying clay lines from the girls’ softball field down FM 196 S to the city limits,” Blossom Mayor Charlotte Burge said about action at a March 18 meeting. “We replaced manholes with the funds as well.”
The council then moved forward with the application process for a similar grant for streets, hiring EST, Inc., 1500 Clarksville St. in Paris, as engineer, and Charles Edwards of Resource Management & Consulting Co., 3726 Lamar Ave., as grant writer.
Public Works Director Jerry Baker explained the application process, a two-year endeavor.
“We are now in the process of looking at street conditions and beginning the paperwork necessary to see if we are going to be eligible, and how much money we might get,” Baker said.
Burge expressed optimism about the city’s chances.
“We’ve got our fingers crossed because we’ve been very blessed with all the grants we’ve ever submitted before we have always come out on top,” Burge said, explaining the plan is to rebuild streets around the school, in some neighborhoods and in the business section. “It’ll be two years before we’ll know for sure, but we’ll probably find out sometime later this year how good our chances are.”
In other action at the March 18 meeting, the council hired Austin Brumblow as a year-round, part-time employee to assist Baker in public works. The council also approved a plaque dedication ceremony at City Hall scheduled at 5 p.m. April 15 prior to the next council meeting.
