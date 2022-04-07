Paris City Council will meet beginning at 2 p.m. today for a budget workshop followed at 5:30 p.m. with a joint meeting with the Planning & Zoning Commission.
The 2 p.m. meeting agenda, posted April 4, includes a citizen’s forum followed by discussion and a request from city staff to provide direction on the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.
The joint workshop with the Planning & Zoning Commission, rescheduled from March 24, is to review and discuss a proposed Paris Jefferson Road Master Planned Development and to review Planning & Community Development goals for 2022-2023.
City staff is working with a developer who proposes to build a large housing subdivision near Paris High School, according to information provided by Planning and Community Development director Andrew Mack.
