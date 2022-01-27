A five-year plan to create a new Diagnostic Medical Sonography program at Paris Junior College was approved by the Board of Regents during its monthly meeting Monday.
“The closest sonography programs are at Tyler or Dallas and members of the local medical and veterinary community have asked PJC for it,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, college president.
An advisory committee worked for a year to put together a proposed curriculum for the associate degree; this was approved by the Paris Junior College Curriculum Committee, the program startup costs and enrollment projections have been put together to submit to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for approval. The first year equipment outlay is estimated to be around $390,000.
In other business, the regents:
• Received good news on the 2020-21 audit of Paris Junior College and the Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation from Teffany Kavanaugh with McClanahan and Holmes, LLP, as they accepted the audit.
“You have a clean opinion on the financial statements,” Kavanaugh told the regents.
• Approved the interlocal agreement with the City of Paris, consenting in advance to the re-sale of tax foreclosed properties to persons and entities for the purpose of developing affordable housing in accordance with the City of Paris 5 In 5 Housing In-fill Development Program. The regents thanked Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, Assistant City Manager Rob Dine, and Director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Mack for their attendance in support of the agreement.
• Heard the report from Pfluger Architects CEO Terry Hoyle, AIA, on plans for a seven-unit apartment building and restroom remediation plans as called for in the recent Office of Civil Rights Americans with Disabilities Act audit. After discussion, the regents accepted the plans and also approved moving forward with competitive sealed proposals for the project.
• Gave required annual approvals to both the Investment Policy - CAK (LOCAL) and the list of Authorized Brokers/Dealers for Investments.
• Approved updated admissions selection criteria for the licensed vocational nursing and associate degree nursing programs. For both, greater weight was given to grades in prerequisite courses and HESI A2 and HESI LPN to ADN Mobility Exam test scores.
“The majority of the points are placed solely on the prerequisites and the HESI assessment which are the two primary indicators of success within nursing,” Workforce Education Vice President John Spradling said.
• Adopted the Local Policy Update 42 provided by the Texas Association of School Boards Policy Service. The updates were made in response to state legislative changes.
• Heard a report on the latest Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System report comparing Paris Junior College to 23 peer community colleges in Texas. The college spends less in all categories than peers and yet has a graduation and retention rate higher than the peer group.
• Accepted employment of Instructor and Women’s Soccer Coach Paul Burns, effective Jan. 18 and Licensed Vocational Nursing Instructors Amanda Jackson and Madelyn Loschke, effective Jan. 31; the retirement of Workforce Training Director Bettye Finnell effective Jan. 31; and the resignations, with admonishment for breaking contracts, of Mathematics Instructor Charla Holzbog effective Dec. 17, 2021, and LVN Instructor Casey Escobedo effective Feb. 22.
