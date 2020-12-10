After 13 years and eight months, Lamar County Commissioner Lawrence Malone is waving goodbye to his position. Malone, who oversees Precinct 1, was elected for three consecutive terms and will be passing the torch to Alan Skidmore come January. Drawn to the position after his father decided to run years ago, Malone felt called to serve the Lamar County community he said, reflecting on his time in office.
“I really enjoyed serving Lamar County and I can’t say enough about the people of Lamar County,” Malone said. “It’s one of the greatest places on Earth to live, I think.”
Before he took his job behind a desk, the father of two was a firefighter for 31 years with the City of Paris. In the years since, during his time as a commissioner, he’s been involved with the Taylortown Volunteer Fire Department, a duty he’s found rewarding. Malone said with his experience as a firefighter, he knows what it means to serve a community and is considering applying to be the next Paris Fire Chief. It could be his next adventure.
Among other duties, county commissioners are responsible for road maintenance and repairs. When he was younger, Malone said he and his father would do road work on the weekends, so he felt he had some experience with it. But he added that during his time as a commissioner, that road work has been a constant battle. Some of the roads in his precinct are blacktop, but many are gravel and he said when inclement weather comes through, it causes serious damage. He said budgets haven’t always permitted him to do the work he wanted to, which has caused some ruffled feathers in his precinct.
“The weather just causes so many potholes and every year you deplete your funds trying to fix it,” Malone said. “The public doesn’t understand how limited we are with our funds.”
Malone said while he was successful in securing some FEMA grants for road repairs — thanks to help from his wife and some serious late nights filling out applications — budgetary constraints were always an issue. He said he was caught between a rock and a hard place: Road maintenance in the county is funded by property taxes, but he didn’t want to push to raise those knowing the public wouldn’t appreciate it, but it meant some work couldn’t get done.
“All we have to operate on is our property taxes, which puts a heavy burden on our property owners,” Malone said. “You don’t want to raise your taxes high enough to do that, so it’s just limited funds there.”
One change Malone said he hopes to see to alleviate the budgetary restrictions is the implementation of a fuel tax. It could help take some pressure off of property taxes.
“If that could ever materialize, that would take such a burden off our local taxpayers to keep up those county roads,” he said.
In addition to working on roads, Malone said he was proud of the partnerships he built with the City of Paris and the PEDC, working to promote industry and jobs in Lamar County.
“It’s been a real pleasure to see that you’re part of something that helped create jobs for our children, our grandchildren, our neighbors,” Malone said.
Over the years, Malone said he had to learn to balance work and life, and that’s a lesson he’ll take with him in future endeavors.
“In my 13 years and eight months, my biggest lesson I learned was that you just can’t do it all. You can’t,” he said. “If you’re not careful, you’ll overextend yourself and rob your family of time for them … We love to help our neighbors and our community, but remember that God and our family come first.”
Malone said it seems it just wasn’t in the cards for him to serve a fourth term, but where one chapter in life ends, another begins. He said he wishes Skidmore the best of luck and he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife and family and diving deeper into ministering at his church, where he is heavily involved.
“I feel like God’s gonna open up some other doors for me and I’m gonna close this one, and I’m going to move on,” Malone said.
