BOGATA — Bogata residents were in an uproar Monday after the City Council failed to establish a code enforcement position.
Mayor Larry Hinsley said the part-time position would also include animal control and would pay $14 an hour, not exceeding 20 hours per week.
Before the vote, Mayor Pro-Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin said he would rather not have the police department enforce code and ordinance violations.
“I understand that we’re a small town, and we’ve got to deal with what we’re limited to do,” he said. “But I’m 100 percent opposed, and I will fight it at the top of my lungs, giving code enforcement back to that police department.”
Hinsley said the city offered its employees the opportunity to take on the work for a raise, but there has been no interest from the police or public works department.
“I had this discussion with the chief about it, some of the other guys as well, and you know, they’re not particularly interested in code enforcement,” Hinsley said. “You know, they will, but they have other things to take care of.”
A motion to approve the position made by councilwoman Miranda Mathews, and seconded by Loftin, failed in hopes a city employee will take on the responsibility later.
“Everybody here wants to know, what is your answer?” a woman shouted immediately after the vote. “What are you gonna do about the problem? It’s time to quit tabling it and do something.”
“It’s a welfare city, man,” another woman said, “and we should not be living like that here. You’re taking our tax dollars and not doing anything.”
In other action, the council voted to increase water deposits to $250 and reconnection fees to $45, among other surcharges.
Prior to the outbursts, the council also discussed the upcoming approval of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget and tax rate.
“Tax rate renewal will be 0.499999,” Hinsley said. “That’s less than the tax rate last year, but, most of you know, property values and stuff have gone up. So it actually produces a little more revenue for the city. Not a huge amount, but certainly anything is welcomed.”
The council also heard reports from Ashley Boyles of KBB Consulting, who said she is helping the city with its $350,000 street reconstruction project along Bank, Towson, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets.
The council meets again Monday at Bogata City Hall, 128 N. Main St., to approve the tax rate, budget and a full-time code compliance officer.
