Over 600 people packed into Love Civic Center on Friday to see country musician and former Parisian Gene Watson, who performed at a venue other than the Red River Valley Fair for the first time in decades.
Known as the singer’s singer, Watson released his first single 60 years ago and has since charted 75 titles, including 23 Top 10 hits, six No. 1 country singles and five No. 1 gospel albums.
Among other accolades, Watson was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and invited to join the Grand Ole Opry by country singer Vince Gill in 2020.
The emcee for the night was KOYN-FM’s morning radio host Dylan Hunter, a Vietnam War veteran, who said his mind was blown after first hearing Watson while stationed at Camp Pendleton in 1975.
Local business owner and country musician Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band kicked off the night by singing songs made famous by Hank Williams, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Tracy Byrd and others.
Audience members created makeshift dance floors as they twirled in empty spots around the chairs and stage.
Love Civic Center Operations Manager Randy Nations encouraged Musgrove and his band to perform an encore song before the house lights indicated it was time to move on.
Watson made his way to the stage after an encore from Musgrove left the audience at its most engaged.
Watson immediately capitalized on the opportunity by singing his hits and songs off his new album, “Out of the Box,” which includes duets with two notable country legends.
“Today is the release date of our brand new album, “Outside the Box,” Watson told the audience. “We’ve got one single on there that is kind of a bonus track, a duet with the great Willie Nelson, and I hope you like that song Willie wrote.”
After an applause break, Watson plugged another duet on the album, one he said fans have asked for.
“People ask me everywhere I go, when am I going to do another song with Rhonda Vincent, so I called her up and asked her when are we doing this? So we recorded a song called “I’ve Got One of Those Too,” and I hope you like that.”
Watson apologized to traditional country fans before dedicating one song not usually in the setlist to his brother, Jesse.
“When I was living here in Paris, my brother Jesse and I used to play together. I talked to him one day and said, ‘Hey brother, why don’t we just start ourselves up our own band?’ He said, ‘Sounds good to me,’ so we did.”
Watson said the duo called themselves the Watson Brothers, with Gene singing and playing acoustic guitar and Jesse playing rhythm guitar and singing harmony.
Watson eventually found himself in Houston, where his professional music career started after Capital Records re-released his 1975 album “Love in the Hot Afternoon.”
Spearheading Watson’s move to the Love Civic Center was Visit Paris, a collaboration between Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, the Visitors and Convention Center and Love Civic Center, and organizers of the 903 Sun Sets Series.
Other sponsors included Richard Drake Construction, whose owner received numerous shoutouts by both artists, Mulberry Creek Nursery, JL Paving, Reeps Air Conditioning and Tegrity Construction.
