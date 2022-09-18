Over 600 people packed into Love Civic Center on Friday to see country musician and former Parisian Gene Watson, who performed at a venue other than the Red River Valley Fair for the first time in decades.

Known as the singer’s singer, Watson released his first single 60 years ago and has since charted 75 titles, including 23 Top 10 hits, six No. 1 country singles and five No. 1 gospel albums.

