Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of July 27, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.
Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.
They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
US 82 (Loop 286) at North Collegiate Drive, Lamar County. Watch for workers as crews perform signal upgrade work. An all-way stop condition will be in place during various phases of this work.
SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and place new
hot mix.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.
FM 195, Red River County: from FM 410 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at two locations.
SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.