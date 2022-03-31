A Lamar County jury Tuesday gave a Huntsville man 70 years in prison after finding Marvin Lynn Fleming Jr., 33, guilty of assault by impeding breathing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Fleming had a previous family assault conviction, according to Lamar County First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin I. Kammer.
“The defendant assaulted his ex-fiancée in her car while they were in the McDonald’s drive-thru,” Kaminar said. “When she tried to scream for help, he clamped one hand over her nose and mouth to prevent her from breathing and left visible fingermarks on her neck that were photographed by police.”
Jurors heard testimony from a McDonald’s employee who saw the victim in distress and called for help, as well as from another customer who saw part of the assault.
“When the victim escaped from her car, Fleming stole it, fled the scene and was eventually caught at Cooper Lake,” Kaminar said.
The jury heard testimony from the victim as well as a number of recorded calls the defendant made from the Lamar County Jail. In his phone calls, the defendant admitted to being in an “uncontrollable rage” and asked the victim to tamper with witnesses to help his case. In the punishment phase, the jury heard about the defendant’s previous felony convictions, as well as his history of violence against the victim.
“The victim in this case bravely got on the stand and told the jury her
story,” Assistant District Attorney Nick Stallings said. “It was compelling, and the jury made very clear what they thought about this defendant’s actions and history of violence.”
Fleming was sentenced to 70 years on the impeding breath charge, 20 years on the assault with previous conviction, and 2 years on the unauthorized use charge, all to run concurrently. He was also assessed the maximum fine of $10,000 on each count.
“Today, our citizens took a stand against domestic violence in our community, Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said. I’m proud of their work in this case and the message they sent with their sentence.”
The case was tried in the 6th District Court before Judge Wes Tidwell. Kaminar and Stallings prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. Michael Mosher represented Fleming.
