For the record cuffs
Buy Now

NOV. 5 to NOV. 6

Paris Police Department

Silvia Ale Simon, 25: Motion to revoke/obstruction or retaliation.

TaJuan Montrell Morgan, 42: Burglary of a vehicle with two previous or more convictions.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Hunter Laramie Bowers, 31: Credit or debit card abuse-elderly.

Charles Duane Yates, 46: County court commit/duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape, more than $200.

Michael Warren Suell, 58: Assault (Class C) family violence.

Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 38: Violation of parole.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.