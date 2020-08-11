SULPHUR SPRINGS — State Sen. Pat Fallon will appear as the GOP candidate for the 4th Congressional District on the November ballot to replace the seat vacated by Rep. John Ratcliffe.
Fallon was selected Saturday evening at the GOP congressional district executive committee meeting in Sulphur Springs, where hundreds of Republican precinct chairs gathered to cast their votes. The district currently has no representative after Ratcliffe left his seat to work as director of National Intelligence in the Trump Administration.
Fallon was selected out of a crowded field of 18 candidates and won the nomination by a wide margin, receiving 82 of the 145 votes cast. Runner up Jason Ross, a former Ratcliffe staffer, received 34 votes, and in third place was Travis Ransom, mayor of Atlanta, with 16.
Before voting began, precinct chairs were in charge of nominating candidates they wanted on the ballot. Out of the 18 options, 12 were chosen to move forward and given the opportunity to deliver a short speech to the audience of precinct chairs. During his speech, Fallon touted Sen. Ted Cruz’s support for his campaign as the senator had traveled to Sulphur Springs to vouch for him earlier in the day.
“Ted Cruz endorsed me, and he came up here to Sulphur Springs today because he can’t do it alone,” Fallon said. “He needs reinforcements in D.C., and he wants me to be by his side because I will fight for him.”
After receiving the nomination, Fallon took to the stage, received by shouts and applause from supporters.
“This isn’t an occupation for me. It’s an ‘occupassion’,” he said.
He thanked two precinct chairs who flew in from Alaska and Washington to cast their votes and vowed to support President Donald Trump’s policies and reelection campaign.
“I made a lot of promises to a lot of people, and I mean that. I want to work with all the candidates because we need to thrash socialists in November,” Fallon said. “We need to make sure that we run the score up in (District 4) so we can help President Trump carry this state and save our country.”
Runners up Ross and Ransom both live in the 4th District, which was a point of criticism for Fallon, who just recently moved there. Ransom, the only candidate to file financial disclosure paperwork, said he was thankful for the experience. Fallon has filed for an extension for his financial disclosures.
“I am disappointed, of course, but I will continue to work to make sure Republicans in Texas win. America depends on Texas to continue to elect conservatives to office,” Ransom said later in a press release.
Fallon will go up against Democrat Russell Foster in the general election but will likely win in the heavily red district.
