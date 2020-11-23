What appeared to be human remains were found Friday by a man in the eastern part of Lamar County near FM 1502. He contacted the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office saying he found the unidentified human remains on his property, Sheriff Scott Cass said in a press release. The man told sheriff’s detectives that he found the bones while shredding his pasture.
Detectives, along with Texas Ranger Stacey McNeal and the Reno Police Department, recovered what looked to be human remains on the property which, based on their condition, appeared to have been there for a lengthy period of time, Justice of the Peace James Mazy said.
Cass said the remains will be sent to an anthropologist in Dallas for verification and identification. The investigation is continuing at this time.
