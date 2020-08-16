After a storm damaged the exterior of the Priest’s Emporium building on the downtown plaza, owner Maverick Priest saw an opportunity.
City officials told Priest the crumbling material was a safety hazard, so he had to rope part of the entrance off with caution tape. But instead of simply repairing the damage, Priest decided to restore the building to its former grandeur by stripping off the outside to reveal the original facade and doing repairs on the windows.
Built in 1916, the building was given a new look outside in the 1960s when a slipcover was constructed over the original exterior. Priest’s project is intended to bring the building back to what it would’ve looked like to Parisians of the past. As someone who grew up in Paris, Priest said the project may drum up nostalgia for some residents as the tall building will be restored to what it looked like when it was the local Belk’s for many years.
Priest estimated the project will cost $20,000, but he was able to receive a $2,500 deferred grant from the city to help with expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.