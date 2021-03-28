Property owned by a private entity but originally intended by the donor of Heritage Park to be shared by the City of Paris, the Paris and Lamar County Historical Museum and the owner of Heritage Hall is causing headaches to both the Lamar County Historical Society and Paris native and Heritage Hall owner Jo Kyle Varner.
Varner, who holds a legal deed to the property off Bonham Street that connects the back of the museum to Heritage Hall, owns an adjacent building to the east, which he uses as a complimentary facility for his private event venue. Varner said he now needs the property to further develop his business and can no longer allow the historical society to use the area.
“The property connects my party barn to Heritage Hall, and I have plans for an outdoor area there,” Varner said. “We want the museum to be successful because when they have traffic, we have traffic; however, from a business standpoint, we need those items relocated because they are on our land, and we just want to expand and grow our business.”
Museum items on the property include a white frame building moved there by philanthropist the late Dr. William Hayden from the former Lamar County Hospital property on West Washington Street, now connected to the museum and used to display a historical woodworking shop, Lamar County Historical Society treasurer Patsy Daniels said. Other items include antique farm equipment and a storage building donated by the Walter and Georgia B. Bassano family.
“I just don’t know what we are going to do,” Daniels said of the museum that sits like an island on a city-owned lot leased to the museum for $1 a year, an instruction by Hayden and his wife, Elizabeth, when the couple donated Heritage Park to the city in 1998. “We have asked the city for help, but haven’t received any. I have a relative, an attorney, who is looking over all our paperwork who I hope can work something out. Everyone is getting older now, and I just don’t know what is going to happen to the museum.”
Daniels said the society first received a certified letter in September from Varner’s attorney requesting the society either buy the property, make monthly payments or vacate the area.
The group contacted City Attorney Stephanie Harris for assistance in late July.
Harris indicated in recent email correspondence with The Paris News that there’s not much the city can do because the deed conveying the museum to the city is for “the building itself and the land in its footprint, no more. A perpetual and mutual access easement is for access only.”
Varner said he has been talking about his plans for Heritage Hall with the folks at the museum, especially since 2018 after he bought the property next door. Talks resulted in no progress, the reason for the certified notice, he said.
Daniels said she believes the issue at hand is whether a reciprocal easement agreement signed in 2010 remains in effect after Elizabeth Hayden sold Heritage Hall following the death of her husband. The agreement calls for “nonexclusive ingress and egress easements over, along and across each of the parcels and an exclusive easement to Parcel Three,” which is the property in question.
“I hope that reciprocal agreement saves us,” Daniels said. “Too many people have worked too many hours for us to just let this important piece of Paris and Lamar County history die. Many people just don’t realize what an attraction the museum is.”
Varner said he agrees the museum needs to be saved.
“This is just a difficult situation for everybody involved because of the way things were done in the past,” Varner said. “My hope is for something to be worked out that will allow me to continue with my business expansion, and for something to come of all this that will provide an answer for the museum.”
