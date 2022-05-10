Voters approved two amendments to the Texas Constitution, gave approval to a $16 million bond election for Prairiland ISD, and elected members to city and school district governing boards at a Saturday election.
The constitutional amendment votes gave approval to an increase in the residential homestead exemption on school property taxes from $15,000 to $40,000 and reduced the cap on over-65 and disabled property owners to reflect current tax rates.
At Prairiland ISD, voters overwhelmingly approved both Proposition A for a new career and technology center with 347 votes for to 83 against, and Proposition B for an indoor athletic and multipurpose facility with 339 votes for and 88 against. Voters also returned Dustin Nation to another term as trustee with 264 votes. Challenger Cole White garnered 148 votes.
Superintendent Jeff Ballard expressed appreciation to the community for support and proclaimed Saturday as “a great day for the students, teachers and staff at Prairiland ISD.”
“If you include last year’s bond with this year’s bond, our kids are set up for the future,” Ballard said. “I am appreciative of the hard work by everyone on both of these propositions. It is a great day to be a Patriot.”
At North Lamar ISD, voters returned incumbent Bo Exum for a second term on the board to be joined by Russell Jackson and Lauren Woodard.
Exum received 689 votes or 26.7%; Woodard 680 votes, or 26.35%; Jackson 735 votes, or 28.48%; while Jerry McDowell garnered 243 votes, or 9.41%; Teresa L. Bussell, 179 votes, or 6.94%; and Sequoia Bruce, 55 votes, or 2.13%.
In Reno, incumbents Brandon Thomas and Joey McCarthy each retained their seats on the city council with 86 and 79 votes respectively. There was a tie for the third open seat in the at-large election, with Ryan Skidmore and David Ervin each receiving 53 votes. But there will be no run-off election, as Ervin dropped out of the race in Skidmore’s favor. A fifth candidate, David Beyleryan, got 32 votes.
In Bogata, incumbent city councillor Bill Mellon was unseated by challenger Jacob Stinson for seat 3, with Stinson earning 89 votes or 58% to Mellon’s 65 or 42%. For seat 5, challenger William Brown received 114 votes or about 70% of the votes, defeating incumbent James Shoemaker who got 48 votes or about 29 percent of the votes.
On the Detroit ISD Board of Trustees, the top two vote-getters were Beverly Coleman and Casey Davis, each receiving roughly 30% of the votes. Coleman earned 147 votes, and Davis 149.
The incumbent and current board president Doug Miller lost his seat getting 14% for the votes for a 77 vote count while other challengers Heath VanDeaver drew 63 votes for about 13% and Joshua Garrison won 57 votes for about 12%.
On the Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees, voters cast ballots to determine two full-term board members and one member who will serve a two-year term. Earning spots as full-term members of the board are Shannon Carson, who received 347 votes for 48%, and Heather Taylor, who received 221 for 32%.
For the other seat, Clarksville voters elected Shuronda Moore-Turner as she received 245 votes or 68% to challenger Clarretta Joyce-Gill’s 113 or 32%.
In Fannin County, the Honey Grove ISD election, the three incumbents were all reelected with Amber Sutherland getting 160 votes for 22%, Kyle Braley won 140 votes for 20% and Sheila Reece, 133 votes for 19%. The challengers Andy Lane, 116 votes for 16%; Hunter Templeton, 93 votes for 13%; and Scotty Mahan, 74 votes for 10%.
In a three person race for two open seats on the Honey Grove Board of Alderman incumbents Terry Paul Cunningham got 88 votes for 44%, Brian Owen earned 78 votes for 39% and challenger John William “Bill” Moon III drew 33 votes for 17%.
