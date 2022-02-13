RENO – The City Council will host three public hearings Monday when members meet in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. at 6 p.m.
Two of the hearings deal with voluntary annexation requests and the third is a rezoning request from agricultural to residential that the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approving.
Council members are also set to hear a report on the Standpipe project from Mike Tibbets of Hayter Engineering.
Council will also discuss a resolution supporting the redevelopment of Reno Plaza Apartments and consider giving the project a $250 donation.
The agenda also calls for ordering the city election and hearing about safety in the workplace in light of the ongoing Covid-19 virus threats along with recommendations from the Center on Disease Control regarding crowd sizes and nonessential meetings.
