Paris will soon be home to a new, long-awaited fast food franchise, as work began recently on a Chick-fil-A, to be located along Lamar Avenue near Loop 286.
Construction crews could be seen beginning work Monday afternoon in the lot adjacent to Ramseur Baptist Church after the City of Paris issued a building permit to Chick-fil-A #04709 Paris on July 28, with the official location being listed as 3420 Lamar Ave., valued at $925,000.
It’s been a monthslong effort to bring a Chick-fil-A to Paris, as the Paris City Council in April discussed a planned fast food restaurant on property owned by Ramseur Baptist Church. At the time, the project was called CFA, but Chick-fil-A corporate would not confirm that a location was coming to Paris. The church owns 6.71 acres and proposed to subdivide the property into two lots and to develop the east lot as a quick serve restaurant.
Water and sewer service is available to the site along Lamar Avenue, and driveway access will be combined with an existing driveway to the church, subject to Texas Department of Transportation approval, according to information provided to councilors in a meeting agenda packet.
City officials and Chick-fil-A representatives did not return requests for comment by press time.
In a March 2019 poll by The Paris News asking residents which businesses they would most like to see in town, 1,484 people said they wanted a Target while the second-highest response was for Chick-fil-A, which received 918 votes.
