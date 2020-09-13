The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will host a meeting Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., to discuss creating new budgets for unexpected funds totaling $206,579.34 to be used for road expenses in Precincts 1 and 3, sheriff’s department salaries, miscellaneous county expenses, and Covid-19-related expenses for the upcoming election.
The court will break for an executive session to discuss financial and commercial information regarding a new business prospect in or nearby Lamar County before taking a vote on it.
Support for the current United Way fundraising campaign is also on the agenda with votes to approve or decline placing signs for the campaign on courthouse property and advertising flyers for an upcoming blood drive.
