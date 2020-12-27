An act of kindness can change a life. It can be small. It can be big. No matter the size, it requires someone willing to give, and there are no shortage of someones in the Red River Valley.
Yes, 2020 has been a rough year for many, but it also provided ample opportunities for acts of kindness. First Christian Church in Paris and The Paris News teamed up this month to reward acts of kindness, nominated by members of the public, church members and newspaper employees. The “Christmas is for Kindness” campaign was meant to lift those who have lifted others, and to do that, winning nominations were chosen to receive $25 gift certificates to a local business.
Two of the nominations were made for one man — David House of David House Jewelry. One recognized his high level of customer service and his consistent message to residents to shop local. Another stated House “is the most giving, caring man I’ve ever met in my life,” adding the jeweler is a member of The Salvation Army, the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley, Rotary Club of Paris United and many others. House works to raise money for all the entities, and he works to support local schools, according to the nomination.
Also nominated were Brian and Traci Robbins, owners of Sandwich Etc., who have provided free meals to police officers and firefighters many times. Their generosity was on display at Thanksgiving when an elderly customer ordered a pie. The customer’s husband had recently passed, a fact Brian Robbins was aware of, and he gave her the pie, telling the customer she was in his prayers.
“Brian has a tender heart, especially for the elderly and gives many meals to them free of charge,” the nomination stated. “One elderly lady called to order a meal and could not drive up to the sandwich shop, and Brian had the meal delivered free of charge.”
Another local business owner nominated was Melissa Coyier, owner and founder of NuStart Nutrition. Coyier regularly provides police officers and firefighters with free drinks or shakes, donates to the Boys & Girls Club and provides help for Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, the nomination states.
“A few weeks ago, a litter of puppies were dumped in the woods and the mother could not be caught. (Coyier) took three of these puppies home and bottle fed them around the clock,” the nomination states.
Coyier also is known to support local school districts. She’s purchased discount cards offered during fundraisers, giving most away to others in need, and even purchased school supplies for numerous teachers’ classrooms, according to the nomination.
Four more local business owners were nominated, including Jeremy Berry, owner of Known Name Roofing. Berry has volunteered his and his crew’s labor to put roofs on Habitat for Humanity homes. He’s also been a major sponsor of the First Christian Church’s Charity Dinner Theater, which gives back to the community.
Bill Khwaja, owner of Stop and Go on Clarksville Street, was nominated as recognition for his work to provide hundreds of free Christmas Day meals over the years. With a similar shop in west Paris, Khwaja started offering the dinners in 2000 and he served upwards of 700 people with the effort through 2011, the nomination states. He also partnered with area churches at times, and he provided the food and cooking.
“His kindness to all his neighbors sets him apart as a person who gives back to this community at an exceptional level. Bill Khwaja truly deserves recognition for his years of continual contributions of kindness in Paris, Texas,” the nomination states.
Westley Martin, owner of 3’S Up Studios in Paris, was nominated for his efforts this year that not only led him to open a business offering other entrepreneurs space for their services, but also his work to bring the Peace and Power Rally to fruition. In the midst of a nationwide racial reckoning, Martin followed local protests with the rally that offered community members a chance to register to vote and to learn how their local government operates, the nomination states.
Also nominated is a man working with Martin to share the joy of music, Tony Boss. Boss is a busy man who is not only a music teacher at Justiss Elementary School, but who is also a member of multiple local bands, owner of Boss Entertainment and a musician for his local church’s music ministry. When 3’s Up Studio opened, Martin said young music students could opt for one-on-one lessons with Boss on everything from drums to keyboard. Boss is a beloved music teacher who has impacted many lives, the nomination states.
And Angie Mclemore of Mustard Seeds boutique was nominated for her work to organize Dashing Through The Boutiques that not only encouraged residents to shop local for the holiday season, but also raised $1,000 for the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s REACH Center. The center is a nonprofit and has struggled financially this year as it continued to provide services without being able to host its main fundraiser. Mclemore briefly worked with special education students and has a passion for helping them, the nomination states.
Spencer O’Connor was nominated for an act that may well have saved the local arts scene. Things were looking dire for Paris Community Theatre this year as it shut down shows amid the health pandemic. At one point, in an attempt to raise enough money to keep its bills paid, the theatre sold surplus items such as costumes, props and furniture. O’Connor, a former PCT president and long-time supporter, reached out to member Sydney Young with a donation match challenge. Young sent the challenge to loyal supporters and local banks, and PCT reached its monetary goal in a week. O’Connor donated $10,000 himself.
Karen Boaz, who recently retired as a Paris Police Department dispatcher after nearly three decades of manning the phones, was nominated for her admirable leadership, dedication and giving. Boaz has been on the board of the Paris Blues Society and helped with music scholarships and sending local musicians to international blues competitions. She’s delivered for Meals on Wheels, volunteered as a driver with Dylan’s Drivers, and doesn’t pass up the opportunity to contribute to an “Adopt an Angel” or food drive fundraiser, according to the nomination.
“Karen touches and enriches the lives of others, specifically the ones who are unable to help themselves,” the nomination states. “Karen Boaz exemplifies the virtue of good citizenship we should all strive to achieve.”
Also noted for their holiday kindness was David and Pat Bolton. David Bolton has spent “countless volunteer hours helping a lady get plumbing to and in her house as well as (doing) several repairs on her dilapidated older home,” the nomination states. Pat Bolton has spent hours collecting clothing, furniture and other items for furnishing the home.
Becky Semple was nominated for her tireless work with the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to promote Paris, Texas, and to increase tourism, which in turn brings financial health to many local businesses. Semple always has a smile on her face and a kind word about someone or something in Paris.
Joan Mathis also joined the list of nominees for her work in the community, which includes supporting the Paris Debs and the Kiwanis Club of Paris, among other work. A long-time educator and community leader, Mathis has served on the board of directors of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity and the Paris Education Foundation. She is an active member of St. Paul Baptist Church, has volunteered with the Boys & Girls Club, and is a two-time president of Church Women United, among other leadership positions.
Two nominations were deeply tied together because of their work when the Covid-19 pandemic began. Paige Wood Jordan and Fair Shae Guest were nominated for their work to meet the demand for face masks for first responders and medical personnel at a time when the personal protective equipment was in short supply nationwide. Jordan, herself a licensed vocational nurse, created the Lamar County Medical Mask Sewing Group in March, and the community responded in a big way. An initial goal of 1,000 masks was nearly doubled thanks to the number of volunteers. Guest, a registered nurse, handled the logistics for mask collection and distribution. Their work, supported by the hundreds of volunteers who sewed the masks, likely limited spread and illness in local nursing homes and among first responders and medical personnel before PPE inventories could be reliably replenished, the nomination states.
